13 injured in crash involving factory bus, trailer truck

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 19 — Thirteen people including the driver of a factory bus were injured after the vehicle was involved in an accident with a trailer truck at Tingkat Perusahaan 6, Perai here early today.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the accident about 6.15 am, the bus driver Badrul Hisham Ahmad, 52, who was trapped in the driver’s seat suffered a broken left leg.

“The 12 women bus passengers who sustained minor injuries were all sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) along with the bus driver for treatment, while the trailer driver involved in the accident escaped uninjured,’ he said here today.

The accident occurred when the factory bus coming from Perai failed to avoid the trailer which suddenly came out from the junction to the left of the bus.

Following the incident, the trailer carrying scrap metal crashed into the front of the factory bus, then dragged it to the right of the road before hitting the stone barricade, Nik Ros Azhan said.

Meanwhile, a check at HSJ found that all the factory workers received outpatient treatment while the bus driver was admitted.

One of the victims, Noorhidayah Mohd Syukran, 26, said most of the employees on the bus were sleeping before being awakened by the sound of a loud crash.

“I was sitting in the middle and because of the impact was thrown forward, the situation became chaotic as everyone was screaming in fear and we were lucky to have sustained only minor injuries,” said Noorhidayah who was injured on her hands and forehead. — Bernama