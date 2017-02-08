13 feared drowned after boat capsizes near Tawau

TAWAU, Feb 8 — Thirteen people including an infant are feared to have drowned after the speedboat they were travelling in capsized in the waters off Batu Payung, Tinagat, near here, early today.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus said the boat, with 15 people onboard, was believed to have capsized about 12.30am while on its way to Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

“The boat was said to have overturned after being hit by strong waves. However, a married couple survived the ordeal,” he said, here, today.

Fadil said the husband and wife were swimming for hours and clinging onto life jackets before they were rescued by anglers at the Batu Payung beach late this afternoon.

“The victims were spotted swimming towards shore in a weak condition by members of the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tawau Fire and Rescue Department operations chief, Faisal Ahmad said they received the distress call about 6.30pm.

He said the search and rescue operation was now being intensified along the coastal line.

One of the six anglers who rescued the couple, Safar Sehan, 57, said he was chatting with his friends when they heard cries for help.

“We saw two people waving and screaming for help at sea and immediately asked help from a factory worker nearby who later swam to rescue the victims,” he said when met, here.

Safar said when the victims were taken to shore, the husband, identified as Rudy, told them that the speedboat they were in capsized after being hit by turbulent waves and that his 18-month-old baby was now missing.

“He also told us that they were joined by an elderly man but he drowned,” he said, adding that the man’s wife was semi-conscious after being rescued. — Bernama