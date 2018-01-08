12,900 hardcore poor set to receive new homes, have them renovated

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (second left) at the launch of a roof repair work project in Kampung Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, January 8, 2018. — Bernama picBANTING, Jan 8 — A total of 12,900 hardcore poor across the country will receive new homes and have their old homes renovated through the 2018 Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT), with an allocation of RM271.6 million.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the aid proved that the federal government had never neglected the rural folk, who always supported Barisan Nasional (BN).

“This is just for the homes, not yet the village roads and social facilities. For the installation of LED street lights in rural areas alone last year, we spent RM100 million, for the safety of children and reduction of crime.

“We have never forgotten the rural community, as, if not for them, we know that Putrajaya would not be in our hands,” he said during a ceremony to present renovation aid to 55 recipients in Kuala Langat district.

Sabri criticised the Selangor state government’s attitude of neglecting the rural community despite having good income and high reserves and urged the people to ensure BN helmed the state to facilitate rural development planning.

“I have never met the Selangor state executive council to discuss the welfare of the rural people, and this is in contrast to BN-led states. It’s easy for us to know what kind of assistance needs to be distributed to the rural people in those states,” he said.

Sabri said the federal government had allocated RM9.8 million to build 56 new houses and repair 512 homes in Selangor for 2018.

Meanwhile, commenting on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad being named Pakatan Harapan’s interim prime minister candidate, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno supreme council member, said PKR and its allies were just using the former statesman as a political tool. — Bernama