1,284 evacuated as flood worsens in Kelantan

Zainuddin said he anticipated the evacuation of more people in the afternoon, especially from Pasir and Tumpat, when the water from the upper reaches of swollen rivers came downstream. — AFP picKOTA BHARU, Jan 2 — The situation in flood-hit Kelantan worsened slightly early today, with the number of evacuees rising to 1,284 from 346 families as at 8am, compared to 1,213 from 329 families at 8pm yesterday.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force director Zainuddin Hussin said the district of Kuala Krai had 510 evacuees from 132 families; Jeli 36 evacuees (14 families); Tanah Merah 312 (91); Pasir Mas 347 (91) and Machang 79 (18).

“All the evacuees are being accommodated at 30 relief centres in the five districts,” he said when contacted.

Zainuddin said he anticipated the evacuation of more people in the afternoon, especially from Pasir and Tumpat, when the water from the upper reaches of swollen rivers came downstream.

Meanwhile, the state government portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, reported that the levels of three major rivers in Kelantan showed a decline as at 8am compared to 8pm yesterday.

Sungai Galas at Dabong measured 32.56 metres, down from 34.33 metres last night. Its danger level is 38 metres.

The level of Sungai Lebir at Tualang stood at 28.26 metres compared to 30.74 metres (alert level 35 metres) and that of Sungai Kelantan at the Krai Steps was 22.24 metres compared to 24.06 metres (alert level 25 metres).

However, the level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang continued to rise, measuring 10.19 metres compared to 9.58 metres last night. Its danger level is 9 metres. — Bernama