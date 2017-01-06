12,771 evacuees remain at 29 relief centres in Kelantan as of 9pm

Villagers in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, Kelantan and the surrounding area had to take a boat ride after Friday prayers at Masjid Mukim Simpangan due to the flood, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 6 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped slightly to 12,771 people from 4,584 families as of 9pm compared to 12,931 victims from 4,640 families four hours earlier at 5pm.

According to the Social Welfare Department through its Infobanjir application, a total of 29 relief centres remained opened to accommodate the flood victims in Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh.

The district with the most number of evacuees was Pasir Mas which had 8,706 victims from 3,286 families at 21 relief centres, followed by Tumpat with 4,038 victims from 1,293 families who were placed at seven evacuation centres.

There were 27 victims from five families placed at two relief centres in Pasir Puteh.

As the floodwaters receded, more victims were expected to return to their homes tomorrow.

According to the state government’s website at http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my only the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remained above the danger point (nine metres), but showing downward trend at 9.69 metres compared to 9.77 metres this evening.

The water level of Sungai Kelantan at Guillemard Bridge continued to drop, registering 12.89 metres compared to 12.99 metres this evening (danger level is at 16 metres) while the level of other major rivers in Kelantan have returned to normal. — Bernama