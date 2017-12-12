Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

120 people evacuated in Kota Belud due to floods

KOTA BELUD, Dec 12 ― A total of 120 people from 79 families were relocated to a flood relief centre at Tun Said Community Hall after their homes were inundated following continuous rain since yesterday.

According to a Sabah Civil Defence Force spokesman, the flood victims were from 26 villages in Kota Belud.

Meanwhile, nine roads in the area were also made not passable to traffic, namely Jalan Kampung Marajah-Kampung Donggoi, Jalan Lebak Moyoh-Bypass Kudat, Jalan Kampung Sembirai, Jalan Kampung Lebak Engad, Jalan Kampung Limau, Jalan Kampung Menunggui,Jalan Bobot, Jalan Kota Belud and Jalan Siasai Tamu.

In Tuaran district, 10 villages were also affected by floods but as at 6am, no victims were evacuated. ― Bernama

