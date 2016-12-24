Those who lost their lives in the Johor bus crash

Security forces at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital to monitor the situation following the express bus accident that left 14 dead and 16 injured early December 24, 2016. — Bernama picMUAR, Dec 24 — The following is the list of 14 people who died in the bus tragedy at KM137.3 of the North South Expressway near the Pagoh, here this morning.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Azman Ayob confirmed the list.

He said 12 local residents (four men and eight women) and two Sigapore women died in the accident.

List of passengers who died in the accident:

1. Mohd Hisham Wahab (Malaysia)

2. Nor Saidatul Akmal Idris (Malaysia)

3. Norfazillah Abu Bakar (Malaysia)

4. Jasmine Kaur (Malaysia)

5. G. Palanivelan (Malaysia)

6. V. Renugah (Malaysia)

7. Nur Amira Izzaty Mohd Razip (Malaysia)

8. Abdullah Hadi Yusof (Malaysia)

9. Wong Koh Chan (Malaysia)

10. Zakeer Zubir (Malaysia)

11. Nur Natasya Zahara Zakeer (Malaysia)

12. Au Poi Kiew (Singapore)

13. Hamimah Mamo (Singapore)

14. Suriyah Abd Hamid (Malaysia) — Bernama