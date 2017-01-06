Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

1,111 flood victims receive medical attention, treatment in Terengganu

Friday January 6, 2017
09:24 PM GMT+8

Flood victims are forced to use boats to commute along the main road after their houses were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picFlood victims are forced to use boats to commute along the main road after their houses were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA NERUS, Jan 6 — A total of 1,111 flood victims have received medical attention and treatment from the medical teams set up by the state’s Health Department since last Saturday.

Its director, Mohammad Omar, said they included 359 people who sought medical attention and treatment for infectious diseases, diarrhoea (22), breathing difficulties (189) and skin irritation (95).

However, he said there was no communicable diseases associated with floods reported so far.

“We have 217 medical teams and 208 health team carrying out health monitoring activities at all flood evacuation centres.

“Apart from early treatment, we also carry out inspections on raw ingredients and the quality of food prepared for the flood evacuees,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Guntong here today.

Mohammad also said that the floods had affected 212 of the department’s staff, with 17 of them had to be evacuated to relief centre, as well as two health facilities, namely the Pelong Rural Clinic in Setiu and Pasir Akar Dental Clinic in Besut. — Bernama

