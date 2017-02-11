11 senior police officers take up new posts effective March 13

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced staff movements involving 11 senior officers effective March 13.

PDRM Corporate Communications head SAC Datin Asmawati Ahmad said Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Management Department deputy director (Services/Staffing) Commissioner of Police (CP) Datuk Zamri Yahya will take up the post of the Malaysian Government Security director-general, Office of the Chief Security Officer of the Malaysian Government, Prime Minister’s Department.

Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (Human Resources Policy Division) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fatimah Abd Hamid will take over as deputy director (Services/Staffing) of the same department.

Her place will be filled by Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Mohd Roze Shaari who is currently Competency Assessment Management principal assistant director (Human Resources Policy Division) of the Management Department in Bukit Aman with the rank of acting DCP.

Bukit Aman Management Department assistant director of services (Services/Staffing Division) ACP Sulaiman Yahaya will take over Mohd Roze’s post, with the rank of acting SAC.

Kuala Lumpur PDRM College’s Management Sciences Study Centre Police Sciences Study Superintendent (5), Supt Ishak Hasan will take over Sulaiman’s post, with the rank of acting ACP.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (Special Operations Force), SAC Datuk Azizan Abd Aziz has been appointed as deputy director (Operations) of the same department with the rank of acting DCP.

The statement also said that the ACP of the Chief Inspectorate of Aviation, Air Operations Force, Internal Security and Public Order Department, Bukit Aman, ACP Mohd Rafique Ramli Ariffin will hold the same post but with the rank of acting SAC.

Sabah Region Four Marine Operations Force commander ACP Mohamad Madun will be transferred to the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) as chief of staff of the Special Forces with the rank of acting SAC.

ACP Datin Sharifah Aini Syed Bab will remain as Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department assistant director (Compliance) with the rank of acting SAC.

E6 staff officer of the Special Branch of the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters, Supt Roslan Abu Samah will take up the post of deputy chief of the Special Branch (II) of the same police contingent with the rank of acting ACP.

Commanding Officer of the 9th Battalion, Southeast Brigade, General Operations Force, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, Supt Mohd Abduh Ismail will be transferred to the Bukit Aman Secretariat Branch of the General Policing Division as principal assistant director with the rank of acting ACP. — Bernama