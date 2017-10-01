Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

11 injured in accident on Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

Sunday October 1, 2017
08:36 PM GMT+8

IPOH, Oct 1 — Eleven people, including two senior citizens and two boys, were injured in an accident involving three cars and a motorcycle along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near here today.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a distress call 11.49am.

“Two women, both in their 60s, sustained injuries in their hands and legs after being trapped in the car,  a Proton Wira while five other victims including two boys and a woman who were  in the same car sustained minor injuries.

“Meanwhile, a man in Proton Saga FLX car, two men in Proton Wira Aeroback car and a motorcyclist suffered minor injuries,” he said

He said all injured victims were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh. — Bernama

