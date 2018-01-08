Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

11 children nabbed for riding ‘lajak’ bicycles

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Monday January 8, 2018
05:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Guardiola says Man City need trophies to be a ‘big club’Guardiola says Man City need trophies to be a ‘big club’

The Edit: Jennifer Lawrence turns on the action in ‘Red Sparrow’The Edit: Jennifer Lawrence turns on the action in ‘Red Sparrow’

The Edit: Forget Milan, Florence is cradle of Italian fashionThe Edit: Forget Milan, Florence is cradle of Italian fashion

The Edit: Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similaritiesThe Edit: Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The teenagers pushing their bikes into the police van after they were caught with illegally modified bikes in Taman Semenyih. — Picture courtesy of Kajang PoliceThe teenagers pushing their bikes into the police van after they were caught with illegally modified bikes in Taman Semenyih. — Picture courtesy of Kajang PoliceKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A group of children riding illegally modified bicycles had their fun cut short after police swooped in and confiscated their bikes in Taman Semenyih Mewah in Kajang on Sunday evening.

The 11 children, aged from 11 to 16, were picked up and their converted bicycles seized at around 5.30pm, after police received complaints from concerned residents in the area over their dangerous riding habits.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the young teenagers were then each issued traffic summons for the illegal modifications.

“The bikes were adjusted to have their bells and brakes removed, which is in direct violation of Rule 42(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the suspects, along with their illegal bicycles, were brought to the Kajang police headquarters for profiling and processing.

He said the case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline