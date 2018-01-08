11 children nabbed for riding ‘lajak’ bicycles

The teenagers pushing their bikes into the police van after they were caught with illegally modified bikes in Taman Semenyih. — Picture courtesy of Kajang PoliceKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A group of children riding illegally modified bicycles had their fun cut short after police swooped in and confiscated their bikes in Taman Semenyih Mewah in Kajang on Sunday evening.

The 11 children, aged from 11 to 16, were picked up and their converted bicycles seized at around 5.30pm, after police received complaints from concerned residents in the area over their dangerous riding habits.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the young teenagers were then each issued traffic summons for the illegal modifications.

“The bikes were adjusted to have their bells and brakes removed, which is in direct violation of Rule 42(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the suspects, along with their illegal bicycles, were brought to the Kajang police headquarters for profiling and processing.

He said the case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987.