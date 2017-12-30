10pc non-Muslims for GE14? We’ve only found one, PAS says

Pahang PAS was previously reported to consider putting 10 per cent non-Muslims to contest Parliamentary seats in the 14th general elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — PAS has explained that a suggestion for the Islamist party to field non-Muslims as 10 per cent of its candidates was not final, and the party has only received one suggestion so far.

Its deputy spiritual adviser Datuk Ahmad Yakob was quoted saying that the proposal must first be approved by its influential Syura Council and its central leadership committee.

“We at the Ulama Syura Council will determine whether the candidates pass when it comes to qualifications, not bankrupt, and have not committed major offence.

“But PAS central working committee will make full decision whether they are fit or not to be candidates, after the screening by the Syura Council,” he was quoted saying in Kota Baru by Berita Harian.

“So far, we’ve only received just one suggestion regarding non-Muslim candidate,” he added.

Pahang PAS was previously reported to consider putting 10 per cent non-Muslims to contest Parliamentary seats in the 14th general elections (GE14).

Ahmad said any non-Muslim candidates would depend on the needs of each state chapter, and the authority to nominate a candidate is the prerogative of each state’s commissioner.

“It is same in Kelantan. But so far we have no need to put a non-Muslim,” Ahmad said.