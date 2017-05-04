10m long whale found stranded on Miri beach

Villagers attempting to push the 10m long whale back into the ocean. — Picture courtesy of Sibuti Community Facebook page/Alfizan Busri‎MIRI, May 4 — A 10m long whale weighing an estimated 1.5 tonnes was found stranded on a beach near a village some 30km south of Miri.

Villagers from Kampung Siwan Bakam and Rescue Department personnel are currently trying to push the colossal creature back into the ocean, The Star Online reported today.

Miri Fire chief Supt Law Poh Kiong told the local news portal that his office was alerted about the incident at 7.10am yesterday.

“The whale is still alive. We have a team of personnel there now.

“Together with the villagers, they are trying to help the whale back into the South China Sea,” he was quoted saying.