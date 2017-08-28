109 evacuated in Sipitang due to floods

File picture shows a lorry passing through flood waters along the Penampang Minintod road to Inanam, Sabah, August 15, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Up to 109 people of five villages in the Sipitang district have been evacuated following floods caused by incessant heavy rain since yesterday.

The Civil Defence Force said in a statement today that Kampung Mesapol Lama, Kampung Naluyan, Kampung Babakong, Kemapung Mesapol and Kampung Kalamauh were flooded after Sungai Lukutan burst its banks.

“The road in Kampung Naluyan was impassable to light vehicles while that in Kampung Ulubole was impassable due to the collapse of a bridge,” it said.

Besides the Civil Defence Force, the Sipitang District Office, Royal Malaysia Police and Fire and Rescue Department also helped in the evacuation of the villages. — Bernama