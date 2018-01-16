103,000 students in 78 parliamentary constituencies receive schooling aid

TAWAU, Jan 16 — A total of 103,000 school students in 78 Parliamentary constituencies in the country received free schooling paraphernalia distributed by the government through the ‘Happy 2 School’ (H2S) programme involving an allocation of RM13.5 million.

The programme organised by the Umno Membership and Voter Registration Bureau in collaboration with the Kelab Putera 1Malaysia (KP1M) aimed to at least help the parents of the students involved in providing the schooling paraphernalia including uniforms and school bags.

KDP Umno cum KP1M chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said the aid, given since last Nov 15 was implemented regardless of the religious and racial backgrounds of the individuals concerned and brushed aside the political differences of the students’ parents.

“The government programme which contributed new school uniforms, bags and shoes could help in increasing the existing schooling paraphernalia,” he said when met by reporters after performing the H2S programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kalabakan near here, which was also attended by Kalabakan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Abdul Salleh, today.

During the programme, more than 1,000 students from four schools in the Kalabakan Parliamentary constituency namely SK Ulu Kalabakan, SK Brantian, SK Kalabakan and SMK Kalabakan received schooling paraphernalia and special aid (cash) handed out by Azeez. — Bernama