10,000 PVR members to assist police during GE14

Thursday September 28, 2017
10:31 PM GMT+8

KUANTAN, Sept 28 — Some 10,000 members of the Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR) nationwide will be called upon to assist the police in administrative and peacekeeping duties during the 14th General Election (GE14).

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the PVR personnel would be stationed at police stations to take over or perform the duties of the police who would be on duty at the polling stations or performing other tasks related to the election.

"They (PVR) will be stationed at the police station to perform daily administrative jobs such as receiving police reports from the public and other tasks deemed appropriate.

"I think it can be done because the PVR have also undergone training similar to policemen and have assisted in patrolling and conducting operations," he told a press conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters here today.

Earlier, Zulkifli made a working visit and chaired the GE14 preparation meeting which was also attended by Pahang police deputy chief, Datuk Azri Ahmad and Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Roslan Bek Ahmad.

Zulkifli said the Royal Malaysia Police had submitted an application to the Home Ministry and Finance Ministry for additional assets to ensure the department had enough equipment when facing GE14.

He said among the requirements deemed necessary was a Light Strike Force unit at every district police headquarters nationwide to take immediate action if there were disturbances or untoward incidents. — Bernama

