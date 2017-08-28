1,000 Malaysian pilgrims to join #QuranHour campaign in Mecca

Muslims attend the World Quran Hour programme at Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin in Putrajaya, June 19, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMECCA, Aug 28 — More than 1,000 Malaysian Haj pilgrims will recite the al-Quran for an hour on Wukuf Day in Arafah, in conjunction with the World and Merdeka #QuranHour campaign on Thursday.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki described the campaign as a manifestation for Muslims to stay true to the 3M — membaca (reading), memahami (understanding) and menghayati (appreciating) of the al-Quran.

“The significance of this campaign is that it is going to be held in Arafah on the 9th day of Zulhijjah which coincides with Wukuf Day and our 60th Independence Day,” he said on Sunday while launching the World #QuranHour and Merdeka #QuranHour at Tabung Haji’s headquarters at Abraj Al-Janadriyah Hotel here.

Also present were Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, 1438 Hijrah Malaysian Pilgrim Contingent leader Datuk Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman and some members of Tabung Haji Board of Directors.

“This campaign is really appropriate in the face of overwhelming negativity particularly through social media that seeks to ignite hatred, conflict and disunity with fallacious information, allegations and slander.

“It is imperative therefore, for Muslims to return to the principles in the al-Quran because Islam always guides us towards being caring, well mannered and these must be enkindled in our society,” he said.

In fact, he said, such values once ingrained in the society in Malaysia, could fortify the country which irresponsible elements were trying to damage.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi said the Malaysian pilgrims’ participation in the World and Merdeka #QuranHour campaign was for all Malaysians, and acknowledged worldwide. — Bernama