1,000 conned in RM55m fake uniform deal

The office in Ukay Boulevard where the syndicate operated. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — A Datuk and three others were nabbed as police crippled a syndicate that cheated over 1,000 people, mostly civil servants, by luring them to invest in a dubious digital camouflage uniform deal.

The syndicate, whose victims were in their 20s and 50s and mainly from Terengganu and the Klang Valley, raked in RM55 million since April 2015.

With a minimum investment of RM10,000, investors were told they would obtain returns of between 30 and 50 per cent from their capital in just weeks in the investment scheme purportedly by the Defence Ministry.

Their largest “investment” was RM900,000, obtained from a professional in the aviation industry.

But in a bizarre twist of events, two of the conmen were duped by one of their own — the Datuk — who cheated them of RM14 million from their ill-gotten gains.

The 47-year-old, a chief executive officer of a construction company, claimed he needed the money to secure a tender by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry for the construction of a non-existent communications tower in Pahang.

The scam was exposed after a clerk, who collected RM1.7 million from 40 people, grew suspicious when she did not receive any returns. She checked with the ministry and found the documents presented to her by the suspects, including a delivery order, were fake.

She then lodged a police report in Kajang last September.

Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old businesswoman and her 31-year-old husband at the Suria Jelutong service apartments in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam.

On Wednesday, police nabbed the 47-year-old Datuk in Puchong and picked up a 30-year-old woman in Kajang the following day.

The suspects operated out of a shoplot in Taman Melawati, Gombak. The company was registered as trading in cosmetics and clothes.

“It started when the suspects told their siblings about the investment scheme who then told their friends. The suspects convinced the victims with forged documents that they claimed were issued by the ministry,” said Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy chief Supt Mazelan Paijan.

“Some of the victims received returns, which was actually money from other investors. But as their scheme grew, the suspects kept the cash and the returns were eventually non-existent.”

He said many of the victims, who were unable to cough up the minimum amount on their own, raised money from family and friends.

Mazelan said investigations revealed the Datuk had cheated his accomplices.

“Two of the suspects had passed him RM14 million as they did not want to hold onto such a large sum of money and also believed they would have a cut from the construction of the communications tower.

“He lied to them and pocketed the money.”

Mazelan said nine other reports were lodged — five in Selangor, three in Terengganu and one in Malacca — against the suspects.

He said many of the victims, including several “prominent figures”, had yet to lodge reports.

“We seized a record book from the suspects listing their investors and amounts they had invested. There are high-profile names in there but none of them have lodged reports.

“Perhaps they are embarrassed,” he said.

Police seized a Mercedes Benz, a BMW, several cheque books and bank books listed under a company called Syam Kakarot Trading.

But police believe the suspects had other luxury vehicles and properties that were not registered under their names.

Mazelan urged those who allowed their names to be used by the suspects, when purchasing the cars and properties, to come forward and assist police in their investigations.

Malay Mail visited Suria Jelutong yesterday and found the unit where the couple were nabbed on Monday locked. The corridor was relatively quiet.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said he did not know who the occupants of the other units were.

“I rarely see my neighbours. I’m not aware of such an incident and there was nothing suspicious,” he said.

The security guards, meanwhile, kept mum.

Malay Mail also visited the office in Ukay Boulevard, Ampang where the syndicate operated.

The office, located on the first floor, just above a bank was locked.