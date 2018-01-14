100 PPBM Klang members quit to join Umno

PPBM members at the party’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakPORT KLANG, Jan 14 — About 100 members of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Klang division today quit the party and joined Umno, claiming that they had lost confidence in the party’s leadership and Pakatan Harapan.

Led by Klang PPBM Membership Registration assistant representative Mohd Hazwan Zulkifly, they submitted their membership application forms to Klang Umno chief Datuk Nasarruddin M. Zin at his office here.

Mohd Hazwan said he and his colleagues from the party’s youth wing including some individuals who were the executive councillors decided to quit PPBM because they were fed up with the self-centred leaders who practiced cronyism.

“We who quit the party were the one who carried out all the work, with this, Klang PPBM is crippled. We are also disappointed with the appointment of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister if Pakatan Harapan wins the upcoming general election,” he said.

Mohd Hazwan added that the Selangor government’s failure to address issues such as water, waste, affordable housing and state roads also proved that Pakatan Harapan was not ready to become a federal government. — Bernama