10 villages in Sabah struck by floods

Wednesday January 4, 2017
The levels of two rivers near the villages — Sungai Kebatasan and Sungai Bengkoka — had risen to or above the danger point this morning. — Picture by Julia Chan The levels of two rivers near the villages — Sungai Kebatasan and Sungai Bengkoka — had risen to or above the danger point this morning. — Picture by Julia Chan PITAS, Jan 4 — Floods caused by heavy rain overnight have struck 10 villages in northern Sabah, according to the Sabah Civil Defence Force.

Its director, Col Muliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin, named the villages as Kampung Bilangau Besar, Kampung Rukom Ulu, Kampung Sinasak Batu, Kampung Sibaung, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Pandan Mendamai, Kampung Salimpodon Darat, Kampung Pinggan-Pinggan, Kampung Indah and Kampung Dandun.

He also said that the levels of two rivers near the villages — Sungai Kebatasan and Sungai Bengkoka — had risen to or above the danger point this morning.

“Sungai Kebatasan measured 6.15 metres, above the danger point of six metres while Sungai Bengkoka had swollen to the danger level of four metres.  

“The levels are rising as it has been raining heavily since 10pm,” he said in a statement.

Muliadi said a relief centre had been opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rukom but the number of evacuees could not be ascertained as yet as the registration process was still going on.

He also said that six major roads in the area were only passable to heavy vehicles and four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Muliadi said the Civil Defence Force and other agencies were engaged in rescue work in the affected kampungs and other flood-prone villages, and were also keeping watch to ensure the safety of the villagers and road users. — Bernama

