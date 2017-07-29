10 trapped in hypermarket lift in Ipoh rescued, says Fire Dept

IPOH, July 29 — Ten people were trapped for about 15 minutes in a lift at a hypermarket in Meru Raya, here, today.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the victims, comprising six women and four men, were, however, found safe.

The spokesman said an emergency call was received at 2.45pm and a rescue team was rushed to the scene.

When the rescue team reached the scene, the victims had been freed from the lift by the supermarket maintenance workers.

Early last month, an elderly couple were trapped for almost 26 hours in a lift at the same supermarket. — Bernama