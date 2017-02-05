10 things about: duo behind Amazing Van service

Peter helps Lily into the van. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 5 — They have been friends since childhood but Peter Teoh and Lily Looi are also partners in a venture that is close to their heart: a van service for the wheelchair-bound.

They themselves are also physically disabled as Looi is wheelchair-bound while Teoh walks with a pronounced limp due to cerebral palsy.

But what makes the Amazing Van service different from other similar van services is that they are doing it without the support of any organisation.

Teoh bought the van, equipped with a special elevation mechanism for wheelchairs, five years ago from Cheshire Home, a home and training centre for the disabled, to start the transportation service.

Today, the van is 13 years old and breaks down frequently due to wear and tear so he and Looi have had to dip into their savings to fund the service at times.

The two partners are actively seeking sponsorship to get a new van to replace the old one so that they can continue their service for which they charge minimal fees.

Here, Looi talks about the service on behalf of Teoh as he has difficulty speaking due to his condition.

In Looi’s own words:

We are very old friends. We met at Cheshire Home when small. I handle phone calls for bookings while he drives. Sometimes if it’s new customers, I will follow along on the trips. After so many years, I can understand what he says most of the time.

Peter had always dreamt of helping wheelchair-bound people because he noticed how hard it was for them to travel from one place to another. He sells handphone accessories at the Lorong Kulit flea market for a living for many years and as you can see, he couldn’t talk clearly and it was very hard for him to communicate with customers. He tried looking for friends to help him sell the accessories until one good friend agreed to do it for him.

So he approached Cheshire Home to buy the old van from the organisation and took out a loan to pay for it in RM600 monthly instalments. He is not rich, I am not rich, but every month he has to pay for the instalments on top of maintenance costs, repair costs and petrol to keep the service going. We feel very bad if we have to leave a patient in the lurch due to the van breaking down yet again.

In recent years, the van has been giving us a lot of problems. It breaks down every once in a while, sometimes twice a month and each time it breaks down, it means we have to leave our passengers in the lurch, it means we won’t be able to work for a few days and it also means forking out our own money to pay for the repairs. Sometimes because we don’t want to cause our passengers to miss their hospital appointments or clinic appointments, we ask our friend who drives a van to help.

We are not doing this to get a lot of money. We are doing this for the disabled. It is very inconvenient for them to travel. Last time, there were no disabled friendly buses but now Rapid Penang has it. But this means they will have to go to the bus stand to wait for a Rapid Penang bus and the stand could be far from their homes. Rapid also has a disabled van service now so it is good. There are two other NGOs running OKU van services too. The problem is that they are only available during office hours. Sometimes, they want to go shopping or needed to go buy some groceries in the evening and this is where we come in.

We don’t charge much for our service… about RM35 for a round trip between their home and the destination. Again, our fees depend on the distance. If it’s to Butterworth, we charge more because it’s further. That’s another thing, we can take our passengers over to the mainland, even to other states if we are able to do so. The other van services can’t do it. We’ve taken passengers to Perak, Kuala Lumpur and even to Haadyai. We took the opportunity to have a short holiday ourselves when we went to Haadyai. We have friends on wheelchair that we take around too so sometimes we can organise trips together. The van can take up to four wheelchairs at one time so we can take trips and short holidays together.

You know, the cost of a new van fitted with the lift comes to about RM150,000. We are not looking at a luxurious van but the same model, Toyota Hi Ace, large enough to fit in wheelchairs and to fit in the lift. The van is not the expensive part, the most expensive part is the lift. It is expensive and we need it to lift up the wheelchairs into the van. The lift is expensive to maintain too.

Once, the lift in our van broke down. There are no shops here that can repair it so we have to drive all the way down to KL to have it repaired. One whole week we couldn’t work. We have to drive down, book hotel to stay there and wait for it to be repaired. That whole week is gone, no income and yet we have to pay hundreds or thousands for the repairs. Last year, we repaired it for RM2,600.

If we get a new van, we will still keep the old van. Peter has a friend, an old uncle, who’s willing to help drive one of the vans. So we can have two vans going out at the same time to take more passengers. Then we also don’t have to worry about the van breaking down and leaving our passengers without transportation. You know, once, when we were dropping off a passenger, the van broke down at night near Queensbay Mall. Luckily our mechanic told us if the van’s engine was to die suddenly, we have to keep starting and flood the engine to restart it. So Peter tried this a few times and luckily the engine restarted and we are able to send the passenger back and get back safely.

This is what happens when we cannot afford to repair our van all the time. The carburettor was faulty and since we could not afford to replace it with a genuine part, our mechanic found a cheaper part to replace it. He told us we need to replace it with the original part as soon as we can afford it. For now, we can still use the van so we will see how first. You see, we are not like the other NGOs. They get donations and funding. We don’t get anything. I support myself from my Socso since I cannot work due to bone spurs and Peter luckily still has income from the handphone accessories stall his friend is running for him. If we depend on this van service, we will both starve to death. We don’t want donations, we just want sponsors for a proper van so that we don’t let our passengers down.