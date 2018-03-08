1.1 million voters in Sabah as of Dec 2017, says EC

KOTA KINABALU, March 8 — The Election Commission had 1,119,009 voters registered in Sabah as of December last year, up from the 981,814 during the 13th General Election in 2013, according to Sabah EC assistant director Mohd Yeozree Jemil.

He said the list of people who registered as voters in the first quarter of this year had yet to be gazetted because the gazetting was done every three months.

He also said that the Sabah EC was ready for the 14th General Election in all aspects, including in terms of logistics.

“We have about 20,000 election workers in the whole of Sabah. Our preparations are on track,” he said to reporters after giving a briefing on ‘Media and the Election’ here today.

Twenty-seven newsmen representing various media organisations attended the briefing.

Mohd Yeozree said all the election workers in Sabah had been briefed on the election process since last year and repeat briefings were being held to tighten loose ends and ensure a smooth general election.

He also said that a media centre would be set up at the Sabah EC office to facilitate the channelling of information, including the election results.

All information on the election, including the nomination and polling, would be delivered through the media centre for the benefit of reporters, he said. — Bernama