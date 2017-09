Zogenix epilepsy drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

Zogenix Inc said yesterday its experimental treatment for a rare form of epilepsy met the main goal in a late-stage study. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 29 — Zogenix Inc said yesterday its experimental treatment for a rare form of epilepsy met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The drug was being compared with a placebo in children having Dravet syndrome, a genetic dysfunction in the brain that leads to potentially fatal, long-lasting, fever-related seizures that do not respond to standard treatment. — Reuters