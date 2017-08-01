Zoe Kravitz lands new role with YSL Beaute

Lenny Kravitz and his daughter Zoë arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ in Los Angeles November 18, 2013. Zoë Kravitz is the new global makeup ambassador for YSL Beauté. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 1 — Zoë Kravitz is set to take the beauty world by storm, following the news that she has been snapped up as a global makeup ambassador for YSL Beauté.

The star will appear in her first campaign for the brand later this summer, reports Business of Fashion. It will be titled ‘Tatouage Couture’.

“YSL Beauté has always been one of my favourite brands,” said Kravitz in a statement. “Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid.”

This isn’t the first time the actress and singer has teamed up with YSL Beauté — back in October 2016 she starred in a short film for the brand titled ‘Before the Light’, which focused on her pre-stage makeup routine. She has also featured in fashion campaigns for Balenciaga in the past, as well as walking the catwalk for the French house.

The news marks the continuation of the brand’s youthful reinvention under the direction of Tom Pecheux, who became global beauty director in January of this year.

2017 is turning out to be a busy year for Kravitz. As well as landing a role in the Tiffany & Co Fall 2017 campaign, she is starring in the summer box office hit movie Girls Trip, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. — AFP-Relaxnews