Zaha Hadid’s legacy showcased at the KL Architecture Festival

The exhibition, held at White Box Publika, spans 40 years and showcases the late Zaha Hadid’s works across various iterations: sketches, photographs, scale models. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Sunrise Berhad, one of Malaysia’s leading property developers, is hosting the exhibition “Zaha Hadid Architects: Reimagining Architecture” for the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival (KLAF).

The exhibition, held at White Box Publika, spans 40 years and showcases the late Zaha Hadid’s works across various iterations: sketches, photographs, scale models. It encompasses the Pritzker Prize-winning architect’s vast range of projects, from her early works (such as the Phaeno Science Centre and the Vitra Fire Station, both in Germany) to more recent endeavors (such as the Guangzhou Opera House in China, the Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, and the London 2012 Olympic Aquatics Centre).

The exhibition is a way to “tell our design story,” said Patrik Schumacher, Director of Zaha Hadid Architects, in an official statement. That “design story” includes integrating ecological materials and sustainable construction practices to produce innovative designs, which are themes which will be discussed throughout the fair.

The festival at large examines how building structures are related to control and dominance by inquiring: “How is the relationship between Power and Architecture organised? And what are the essential qualities of power implicit in the act and realisation of Architecture?”

Other exhibitions at KLAF include an “Atlas of African Speculations” by the American academic institution the University of Pennslyvania, the “Architecture of a Railway Line” by Projek Keretapi Kita, and the Malaysian Wood Awards by the Malaysian Timber Council. There is also series of conferences and open forums to address issues in the architectural field.

Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Sunrise said of Hadid’s showcase, “We hope that the series will go a long way to enrich the communities in Kuala Lumpur,” and added a hope that it would “stimulate a wider conversation on good design and architecture.”

This exhibition is free and open to the public, opening July 10 and running through July 26.

It will travel on to Singapore and Melbourne following its Kuala Lumpur premiere. — AFP