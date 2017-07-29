Zaha Hadid Architects tease light show project for German festival (VIDEO)

BERLIN, July 29 — A new trailer offers an advance look at Zaha Hadid Architects ‘Behaviour Morphe’, a light projection show created for Karlsruhe, Germany’s Schlosslightspiele.

The architectural practice has teamed with digital artists and computer science researchers, as well as musician Max Cooper, for the mapping projection. — Picture courtesy of ZHAThe architectural practice has teamed with digital artists and computer science researchers, as well as musician Max Cooper, for the mapping projection, which will appear in Karlsruhe on the façade of the city’s Baroque palace.

The project is being presented at the Schlosslichtspiele festival, which presents a series of multimedia light projections on the 18-century Karlsruhe Palace to create a 3,000-square-meter screen. The event has taken place annually since 2015 and welcomed 750,000 visitors in its first two years.

Zaha Hadid Architects join a program of several other teams whose work will be projected during the event, which runs from August 3 through September 10. — AFP-Relaxnews