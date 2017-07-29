Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Zaha Hadid Architects tease light show project for German festival (VIDEO)

Saturday July 29, 2017
10:23 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Emotional impact of ShakespeareThe Edit: Emotional impact of Shakespeare

Ronaldo to start season in courtRonaldo to start season in court

The Edit: World’s first smart streetThe Edit: World’s first smart street

The Edit: Wear your espadrilles this summerThe Edit: Wear your espadrilles this summer

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BERLIN, July 29 — A new trailer offers an advance look at Zaha Hadid Architects ‘Behaviour Morphe’, a light projection show created for Karlsruhe, Germany’s Schlosslightspiele.

The architectural practice has teamed with digital artists and computer science researchers, as well as musician Max Cooper, for the mapping projection. — Picture courtesy of ZHAThe architectural practice has teamed with digital artists and computer science researchers, as well as musician Max Cooper, for the mapping projection. — Picture courtesy of ZHAThe architectural practice has teamed with digital artists and computer science researchers, as well as musician Max Cooper, for the mapping projection, which will appear in Karlsruhe on the façade of the city’s Baroque palace.

The project is being presented at the Schlosslichtspiele festival, which presents a series of multimedia light projections on the 18-century Karlsruhe Palace to create a 3,000-square-meter screen. The event has taken place annually since 2015 and welcomed 750,000 visitors in its first two years.

Zaha Hadid Architects join a program of several other teams whose work will be projected during the event, which runs from August 3 through September 10. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline