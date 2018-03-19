Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Urban Escape’ takes makeup to the concrete jungle

Monday March 19, 2018
06:59 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in combat against opioid abuseTrump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in combat against opioid abuse

Usain Bolt to attend Commonwealth Games ― as a spectatorUsain Bolt to attend Commonwealth Games ― as a spectator

The Edit: ‘Black Panther’ surpasses ‘Tomb Raider’ at box officeThe Edit: ‘Black Panther’ surpasses ‘Tomb Raider’ at box office

DAP’s Zairil wants voters to look past ‘sensational headlines’DAP’s Zairil wants voters to look past ‘sensational headlines’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The 'Urban Escape' makeup collection by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Picture courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent BeauteThe 'Urban Escape' makeup collection by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Picture courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent BeautePARIS, March 19 — Yves Saint Laurent breezes into summer with a new "Urban Escape" makeup capsule channeling freedom, audacity, youth and urban vibes. This summer 2018 collection is out from March via YSL stockists and online

For a long, hot summer in the concrete jungle, YSL Beauty brings a sunkissed glow to skin, enhancing its natural radiance. Eyes get vibrant hues and lips are finished in subtly sweet shades or feistier pops of color. With its audacious tone, the collection echoes the brand's "The Street and I" line, launched for Spring 2017, themed on pink and coral shades.

The collection centerpiece is the “Couture Palette Collector,” which features five eyeshadow shades, from concrete blue-gray to silver to turquoise. Channeling concrete urban landscapes as well as big-city lights, the colours can be worn alone or together for a bolder look.

The “Urban Espace” collection also features “Les Sahariennes Bronzing Stones,” bringing an illuminating touch and a wash of sunkissed colour to skin, while the two-in-one “Baby Doll Kiss & Blush” brings a double-duty burgundy shade to lips and cheeks.

YSL has bold and discreet options for lips this summer. Two new shades of the iconic “Volupté Tint-In-Balm” — a nude and a pink — offer an understated effect, while “Rouge Volupté Shine” proposes brighter pops of color (“Red In The Light” and “Red In The Dark”).

“La Laque Couture” nail polish lands in three new colours: “Gris Graffiti,” “Red Anarchy” and “Clandestine Silver,” all in perfect harmony with the the collection. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram