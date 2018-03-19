Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Urban Escape’ takes makeup to the concrete jungle

The 'Urban Escape' makeup collection by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Picture courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent BeautePARIS, March 19 — Yves Saint Laurent breezes into summer with a new "Urban Escape" makeup capsule channeling freedom, audacity, youth and urban vibes. This summer 2018 collection is out from March via YSL stockists and online.

For a long, hot summer in the concrete jungle, YSL Beauty brings a sunkissed glow to skin, enhancing its natural radiance. Eyes get vibrant hues and lips are finished in subtly sweet shades or feistier pops of color. With its audacious tone, the collection echoes the brand's "The Street and I" line, launched for Spring 2017, themed on pink and coral shades.

The collection centerpiece is the “Couture Palette Collector,” which features five eyeshadow shades, from concrete blue-gray to silver to turquoise. Channeling concrete urban landscapes as well as big-city lights, the colours can be worn alone or together for a bolder look.

The “Urban Espace” collection also features “Les Sahariennes Bronzing Stones,” bringing an illuminating touch and a wash of sunkissed colour to skin, while the two-in-one “Baby Doll Kiss & Blush” brings a double-duty burgundy shade to lips and cheeks.

YSL has bold and discreet options for lips this summer. Two new shades of the iconic “Volupté Tint-In-Balm” — a nude and a pink — offer an understated effect, while “Rouge Volupté Shine” proposes brighter pops of color (“Red In The Light” and “Red In The Dark”).

“La Laque Couture” nail polish lands in three new colours: “Gris Graffiti,” “Red Anarchy” and “Clandestine Silver,” all in perfect harmony with the the collection. — AFP-Relaxnews