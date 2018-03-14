Yves Saint Laurent brings kaleidoscope colours to spring 2018 makeup

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté presents the ‘Pop Illusion’ makeup collection for spring 2018. ― AFP picPARIS, March 14 ― Yves Saint Laurent Beauté has a colourful new makeup collection out for spring 2018. “Pop Illusion” is a bold and vibrant colour collection, inspired by the hypnotic colours of a psychedelic dream world. It is out now via YSL stockists and online at www.yslbeauty.com.

Spring brings a wave of kaleidoscope colour from Yves Saint Laurent with “Pop Illusion,” a vibrant and uplifting makeup collection for creating avant-garde beauty looks with a rock ‘n' roll attitude and smouldering sensuality.

Go bold this spring

Why choose between bold lips and eyes? With this new collection, Yves Saint Laurent electrifies eyes and lights up lips with a host of power-packed shades.

Two new palettes ― “Lip Palette Collector” and “Couture Eye Palette Collector” ― are on hand to create bold, almost psychedelic looks. The lip palette features a large mirror and five bright lip colours, from hot pink to purple, all with a creamy texture and radiant shine finish. The eye palette features five standout shades, with a sunny yellow gold, three dreamy shades of blue and a more sensual pink.

The “Pop Illusion” collection also includes two new shades of “Rouge Volupté Shine” lipstick in raspberry pink and neon coral. A new “Couture Eyeliner” in “Or Radical” brings extra golden highlights, and two new colours of “Full Metal Shadow” bring a glittery orange and a psychedelic blue to eyes. New “La Laque Couture” nail polishes bring sky blue and soft coral shades to nails.

Musician and model Staz Lindes fronts the new makeup collection in a campaign by Craig McDean. ― AFP-Relaxnews