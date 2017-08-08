Yves Saint Laurent Beauty presents its iconic Black Opium perfume in a dazzling new bottle

The Black Opium Pure Illusion perfume by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Picture courtesy of YSLNEW YORK, Aug 8 — For the 2017-2018 autumn-winter season, sequins, spangles and other glittering details will feature on wardrobes—and on dressing tables. With this winter trend in mind, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty presents Black Opium Pure Illusion, its famous eau de parfum, in a new container that will hit store shelves on August 21.

Last March, sequinned pieces emerged as a major feature of many fashion houses’ 2017-2018 autumn-winter shows. At Yves Saint Laurent, artistic director Anthony Vaccarello attracted attention with pieces combining leather and sequins that were first seen at a show held in the fashion house’s still unfinished new HQ.

Chic and cheeky

So it’s no surprise to see YSL Beauty launch a limited edition of its Black Opium fragrance in a shiny new bottle. The new, sparkling container, which has been redubbed Black Opium Pure Illusion for this occasion, is decorated with black sequined ribbon that creates a graphic contrast with the pink crystalline tones of the flask: in short, a chic and cheeky look that offers the promise of wild nights to come.

For its part, the scent of Black Opium remains unchanged: it opens with notes of sugared black coffee mingled with the scent of white musk, before revealing heart notes of white flowers and orangeblossom against a sensual base of cedar and patchouli.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty has once again called on British model Edie Campbell for the daring, sensual ad campaign for this limited-edition perfume.

Black Opium Pure Illusion eau de parfum will go on sale at official outlets and on www.yslbeauty.com from August 21. Price: €86 (RM433) for the 50ml limited edition. — AFP-Relaxnews