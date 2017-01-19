YSL brings street-inspired shades to Spring 2017 makeup

Products from the ‘The Street and I’ collection from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. ― AFP picPARIS, Jan 19 ― Yves Saint Laurent Beauty has given spring 2017 makeup an urban vibe with street-inspired graffiti themes and bold colours. Pops of bright pink and orange contrast with asphalt greys in YSL’s resolutely streetwear-inspired collection, due out from the end of January 2017 from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty stockists and at www.yslbeauty.com.

After dicing with a provocative side this fall with the “Scandal” collection, Yves Saint Laurent’s makeup has embraced a very different world for spring 2017, with a collection inspired by the concrete jungle. From Los Angeles to Paris, New York to Shanghai, the Yves Saint Laurent woman evolves with total confidence this season, carried by the colours of the city, urban codes and graffiti. The result is an explosion of urban shades in a collection dubbed “The Street and I”.

Audacity and endless possibilities

The collection brings bold brights to eyes, cheeks and lips, mainly with pink and zesty orange shades. The beauty brand has six colour pairs to choose from with “Baby Doll Kiss & Blush Duo Stick”, a compact matte-finish colour balm for lips and cheeks. It can be used to mix colours or to build a single shade, varying the intensity of colour. Pairings include the coral/fuchsia “From Marrakech to Paris”, the pale pink/flesh pink “From Me to You” and a cherry red/plum brown “From Mild to Spicy”.

With bold brights, city lights and smoky shades, eyes get a selection of urban hues to experiment thanks to “Couture Palette Collector ― Keep An Eye On Me”. This compact features five eyeshadow shades inspired by the street, with a pale pink, an asphalt grey, an orange, and a pair of pinks. This can be matched with the iconic “Dessin du Regard Arty Duo,” a two-tint eye pencil with applicator, or “Dessin du Regard Blanc Arty” for a graphic and luminous flash of white.

‘Baby Doll Kiss & Blush Duo Stick’ by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty ― from ‘The Street and I’ collection. ― AFP picLips also get arty, shiny and graphic shades with four new versions of “Rouge Volupté Shine” ― a pinkish red, a vibrant orange, a pop-art pink and a coral tone ― and two new colours of “Gloss Volupté” ― an intense fuchsia and a candy bright orange.

YSL’s “The Street and I” collection brings two new limited-edition “La Laque Couture” nail varnishes (a bold orange and an asphalt grey), a “La Laque Couture” nail colour in white, and the “Face Palette Collector ― I Have a Blush On You” compact, featuring a bright orange blush for a burst of colour.

Staz Lindes fronts the collection

YSL has signed up a new face to launch this spring makeup line. Staz Lindes stars in a campaign set against an urban backdrop shot by Craig McDean. The shots notably see the model posing in front of a graffiti-covered wall. ― AFP-Relaxnews