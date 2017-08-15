Yoyo champs clash at Iceland’s World Yoyo Contest (VIDEO)

There are several competitive divisions, including dual-handed and a where the yoyo comes off the string. — Reuters video screengrabREYKJAVIK, Aug 15 — Competitors from all over the world were tangled in the annual world Yoyo contest in Reykjavik, Iceland. More than 200 contestants from 30 countries took part in this year's event.

San Francisco native Tessa Piccillo impressed in the women's contest and was the only winner from the US. Japan picked up all other awards, with the likes of Shu Takada and Shion Araya showing off both their yoyo skills and acrobatics.

Judges look for both technical ability and showmanship when trying to pick out a worthy winner.

There are several competitive divisions, including dual-handed and a style where the yoyo comes off the string. — Reuters