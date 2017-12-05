You can now buy a Gigi Hadid Barbie doll

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is getting her own official Barbie. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Supermodel Gigi Hadid is getting her own official Barbie, to celebrate her ongoing collaboration with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

TommyXGigi Barbie is released today. — Handout via AFPLaunching today, the special edition ‘TommyXGigi Barbie’ commemorates Hadid’s first catwalk presentation as the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger womenswear, in which her debut ‘TommyXGigi’ Fall 2016 fashion collection was unveiled. The doll, which is styled in a miniature version of the navy flag hoodie, white shorts and slip-on sneakers that Hadid wore to close the show, has a suggested retail price of US$50 (RM203) and comes with a certificate of authenticity. It launches today at select Tommy Hilfiger flagship stores in London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, and New York City as well as online at Tommy.com and Barbie.com.

“I’m so honoured to have my own Barbie, which celebrates my partnership with Tommy Hilfiger,” said Hadid. “Seeing the doll for the first time was surreal, and I’m so happy that we now get to share her with TommyXGigi and Barbie fans around the world!”

“The collaboration with Gigi and Barbie was an exciting new twist on our brand’s history of partnering with pop culture icons and our ongoing ambassadorship with Gigi,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “The final look of the TommyXGigi Barbie doll is a celebration of a defining moment in the history of Tommy Hilfiger womenswear.”

The move is the latest collaboration between the fashion label and toy company Mattel, following the creation of two one-of-a-kind Gigi Hadid Barbie looks that were unveiled to celebrate the launch of the Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 TommyXGigi capsule collections. The looks were launched on the @barbiestyle Instagram account, with the posts proving so popular that they inspired an official doll.

Hadid first joined forces with Hilfiger back in December 2015, when she was unveiled as an ambassador for the eponymous brand, and has since strengthened the partnership by co-creating three ‘TommyXGigi’ fashion collections for the label. The fourth, it has just been reported by WWD, will be unveiled at Hilfiger’s upcoming ‘TommyNow’ Spring 2018 catwalk event, which will make its Italian debut on February 25 in Milan. — AFP-Relaxnews