Yayoi Kusama opening her own museum in Tokyo

Artist Yayoi Kusama. — Yayoi Kusama pictures via AFPTOKYO, Aug 18 — The Japanese artist famed for her polka-dot installations and other immersive artworks is preparing to open a museum in Tokyo on October 1.

The museum is being established to disseminate and promote Yayoi Kusama's art as well as other materials relating to the artist and her work.

"We aim to be the museum where everyone can get familar with contemporary art," while transmitting a message of "world peace and human love, which Kusama has been embodying through her artworks," reads a statement from the Yayoi Kusama Museum.

Housed in a five-storey buiding in Shinjuku, the museum will host lectures in addition to two exhibitions of Kusama's work every year.

Exterior view of the Yayoi Kusama Museum.The inaugural exhibition, "Creation is a Solitary Prusuit, Love is What Brings You Closer to Art," will be based on recent paintings from the artist's "Eternal Soul" series and will run from October 1, 2017 through February 25, 2018.

Born in Japan in 1929, the avant-garde artist is known for works that feature striking and colourful repetitions of single patterns, as seen in her iconic polka-dot installations and sculptures and in her "infinity rooms," whose mirrored walls create the illusion of infinite space. Kusama's infinity rooms are currently the focus of a North American touring exhibition.

A major museum draw, Kusama was named the world's most popular artist by the Art Newspaper in 2014 thanks to the success of her touring exhibitions in Latin America and Asia.

The website for the Yayoi Kusama Museum is expected to officially launch on August 28, when ticket reservations and sales will open to the public. — AFP-Relaxnews