Yaas! Ikea Malaysia to introduce online store next year

Tuesday September 12, 2017
03:25 PM GMT+8

The Swedish furniture giant plans to introduce an online store in Malaysia next year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayThe Swedish furniture giant plans to introduce an online store in Malaysia next year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayBATU KAWAN, Sept 12 — Swedish furniture giant, Ikea, plans to introduce an online store in Malaysia next year to meet increasing demand for its products.

Ikea South-east Asia Managing Director, Christian Rojkjaer said the e-commerce website would make it easier for customers to access and purchase the company’s range of products.

“We are planning to launch the e-commerce service in Singapore in the next two weeks, and introduce it in Malaysia next year,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ikea Penang store by Chief Minister, Lim Guan Eng here, today.

Slated to open in the first quarter of 2019, Ikea Penang would be the fourth Ikea store in Malaysia, following Damansara and Cheras in Selangor, and Tebrau in Johor Baru.

“We have invested about RM600 million in Ikea Penang to provide the very best Ikea experience for our visitors.

“Ikea Damansara receives about six million visitors annually. We really hope that Ikea Penang would be able to attract as many visitors once it opens. The store will create about 450 jobs and various spin-off business opportunities for suppliers,” Rojkjaer said. — Bernama

