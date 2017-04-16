Last updated -- GMT+8

World’s lightest spinner luggage set and smart luggage hit travel market

Sunday April 16, 2017
Heys' The Xero luggage set— Picture courtesy of HeysHeys' The Xero luggage set— Picture courtesy of HeysLAS VEGAS, April 16 — The world’s lightest four-wheeled luggage set, and a hard-shelled, airtight and waterproof case for transporting bath and beauty products were among some of the innovative products showcased at a recent travel goods show in the US.

Every year, the Travel Goods Show in Las Vegas rounds up some of the most innovative gadgets emerging in the travel industry.

Here’s a look at some of the accessories to look out for in 2017, all designed to make the lives of travellers a little easier:

The Xero
Billed as the world’s lightest spinner luggage set, The Xero is made with a featherweight poly-fabric and 360-degree spinner wheels that are made in Japan. Sizes are as follows: 5.2 lbs (2.3kg) for the 30-inch suitcase, 4.2 lbs (1.9kg) for the 26-inch size, and 3.7 lbs (1.6kg) for the smallest of the set. Prices range from US$239.99 to US$319.99 (RM1,054.88 to RM1,406.52).

LuxePak
For the frequent flier who has had to retire their favourite blouse early due to leaked shampoo or night cream, there’s the LuxePak. The hard-shell carry-on case is airtight and waterproof, and fits three two-ounce refillable bottles with locking and leak-free pumps, along with a netted compartment to hold other accessories.
Retails for US$59.95.

Matador NanoDry Towel
This one’s perfect for upcoming camping trips and other assorted adventures in the wild. The fast-drying NanoDry towel is made with ultra-light nanofibers and claims to absorb 2.3 times their weight in water. A gold-coat antimicrobial treatment keeps the towers free of odours and bacteria. Towels come in vented, silicone-carrying cases that allow for towels to dry separately from other items.

Heys Smart Luggage 
For the tech-savvy frequent flier, the smart luggage from Heys features a built-in weight scale, remote TSA lock and unlock capabilities, and a location or proximity feature that works with any Apple or Android device.  The suitcases are made from 100 per cent polycarbonate materials and start at US$399. — AFP-Relaxnews

