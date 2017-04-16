World’s lightest spinner luggage set and smart luggage hit travel market

Heys' The Xero luggage set— Picture courtesy of HeysLAS VEGAS, April 16 — The world’s lightest four-wheeled luggage set, and a hard-shelled, airtight and waterproof case for transporting bath and beauty products were among some of the innovative products showcased at a recent travel goods show in the US.

Every year, the Travel Goods Show in Las Vegas rounds up some of the most innovative gadgets emerging in the travel industry.

Here’s a look at some of the accessories to look out for in 2017, all designed to make the lives of travellers a little easier:

The Xero

Billed as the world’s lightest spinner luggage set, The Xero is made with a featherweight poly-fabric and 360-degree spinner wheels that are made in Japan. Sizes are as follows: 5.2 lbs (2.3kg) for the 30-inch suitcase, 4.2 lbs (1.9kg) for the 26-inch size, and 3.7 lbs (1.6kg) for the smallest of the set. Prices range from US$239.99 to US$319.99 (RM1,054.88 to RM1,406.52).

LuxePak

For the frequent flier who has had to retire their favourite blouse early due to leaked shampoo or night cream, there’s the LuxePak. The hard-shell carry-on case is airtight and waterproof, and fits three two-ounce refillable bottles with locking and leak-free pumps, along with a netted compartment to hold other accessories.

Retails for US$59.95.

Matador NanoDry Towel

This one’s perfect for upcoming camping trips and other assorted adventures in the wild. The fast-drying NanoDry towel is made with ultra-light nanofibers and claims to absorb 2.3 times their weight in water. A gold-coat antimicrobial treatment keeps the towers free of odours and bacteria. Towels come in vented, silicone-carrying cases that allow for towels to dry separately from other items.

Heys Smart Luggage

For the tech-savvy frequent flier, the smart luggage from Heys features a built-in weight scale, remote TSA lock and unlock capabilities, and a location or proximity feature that works with any Apple or Android device. The suitcases are made from 100 per cent polycarbonate materials and start at US$399. — AFP-Relaxnews