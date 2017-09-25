World’s heaviest woman dies in Abu Dhabi

This handout photograph released by The Saifee Hospital on March 9, 2017, shows Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty as she lies in a hospital bed at The Saifee Hospital in Mumbai March 8, 2017, after an operation. — AFP picDUBAI, Sept 25 — Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, once the world’s heaviest woman, at weight 500kg, passed away early today in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

The Egyptian woman succumbed to “complications from the underlying comorbid conditions,” including heart disease and kidney dysfunction, said the report quoting medical experts at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Abd El Aty underwent treatment in the UAE capital and had managed earlier in the year to lose 65kg in the hospital, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.

She had been under the supervision of over 20 doctors from different specialities, said the report.

Abd El Aty, 36, arrived at the Bureej hospital in Abu Dhabi on May 4 to complete her treatment trip which was started in Mumbai, India.

She suffered from “a disruption of the glands and elephantiasis disease,” causing huge amounts of water to be retained in the body, according to a report by Dubai-based news channel Al Arabiya. — Bernama