World’s biggest heart displayed at Toronto museum (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 2, 2017
08:34 AM GMT+8

TORONTO, Aug 2 — The world's biggest heart, which came from a blue whale found dead in 2014, has gone display at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. — Reuters The size of the heart is about five feet high by about four feet wide and weighs about 400 pounds. — Reuters picThe size of the heart is about five feet high by about four feet wide and weighs about 400 pounds. — Reuters pic

