Works by Luis Barragan, Franz West, Andy Warhol go under the hammer in Piasa auction

A rare set of two benches and a table by Luis Barragán, the Mexican architect who died in 1988 and who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1980. — Picture by Piasa via AFPPARIS, Jan 22 — Wednesday, February 22, 2017, Parisian auction house Piasa will sell a private Belgian collection packed with treasures from some of the biggest names in art and design. All of the items up for sale can be viewed at the auctioneer’s premises in the French capital, February 16-22.

Luis Barragán

The most exceptional lot in the sale is without a doubt a rare set of two benches and a table by Luis Barragán, the Mexican architect who died in 1988 and who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1980. The set of furniture comes from his most iconic project “La Cuadra San Cristobal,” an estate with a main house and stables. The benches are estimated at €25,000 to €35,000 (RM118,980 to RM166,570) each and the table is estimated at between €70,000 and €90,000.

Franz West

The work of Franz West is partway between furniture and sculpture. One of his standout pieces, the “Swivel” office chair, is estimated to fetch €10,000 to €15,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Hans J Wegner

Work from Danish designer Hans J. Wegner also features in the catalog, with two armchairs up for grabs. “Valet Chair” is estimated at €6,000 to €9,000 while “Flag Halyard Chair” is estimated at €8,000 to €12,000.

Carl Auböck

Carl Auböck was one of the main icons of Austrian modernism. This former Bauhaus student, who died in 1957, stood out by crafting small items in a style far removed from the dominant Art Deco look that was fashionable in the 1920s.

Andy Warhol

The few artworks in the collection include Warhol’s instantly recognizable “Campbell’s Tomato Soup,” estimated to sell for €20,000 to €30,000.

Takis

The sale also features work by less well-known artists, such as the sculptor Takis, whose two light-based creations are estimated to sell for €5,000 to €9,000. — AFP-Relaxnews