Working up a sweat the the Metropolitan Museum of Art (VIDEO)

Sunday January 22, 2017
01:37 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Jan 22 — The latest cult fitness craze to hit Manhattan can now be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Starting on January 19, The Museum Workout is an aerobic exercise that takes participants through the hallowed halls of the museum before it opens to the public. 

A class of 15 guests will have the chance to do squats in front of John Singer Sargent’s ‘Madam X,’ lunges in front of the armour of King Henry VIII, and jumping jacks under the watchful eye of a Benjamin Franklin bust.

Bloomberg Pursuits takes a look. — Bloomberg

The latest cult fitness craze to hit Manhattan can now be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. — Bloomberg video screengrabThe latest cult fitness craze to hit Manhattan can now be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. — Bloomberg video screengrab

