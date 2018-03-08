Wonder material graphene helps scientists build brain implants (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 8 — A brain implant to decode complex speech signals could soon be a reality, thanks to wonder material graphene.

A pan-European team of scientists is using graphene in a bid to give people with brain injury their voice back.

“What we’re trying to develop are neural interfaces, a new generation of neural interfaces based on graphene that are capable of reading or mapping brain activity, with the ultimate goal to restore communication and speech in patients with severe speech disabilities... The idea is to be able to re-code the activity in the motor cortex related to articulation — to the speech — and being able to decode that signal and then send it to a speech synthesiser,” ICREA research professor Jose Garrido said.

Brain-computer interfaces already exist and can decode basic cortical signals to control robotic limbs.

But current implants are bulky and can’t process complex neural patterns, like those related to speech.

Graphene, which is just one atom thick, could be the answer.

“Graphene offers an easy integration with flexible technologies, so it can conformably cover the surface of the brain and at the very same time it can offer a very high signal to noise ratio. So we can read with high precision the very small signals that are produced in the brain,” Garrido said.

Testing in animals has so far managed to restore vocalisation in mice.

Interpreting much more complex human brain signals is the next hurdle, with clinical trials set to begin in three years. — Reuters