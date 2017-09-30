Woman gets eyeball tattoo, now could lose eyesight

Canadian Catt Gallinger decided to get a scleral tattoo, which involves injecting dye into the white areas of her eyeball. — Facebook picOTTAWA, Sept 30 — A woman who got a risky eyeball tattoo could possibly lose her vision after complications after the procedure.

Canadian Catt Gallinger decided to get a scleral tattoo, which involves injecting dye into the white areas of her eyeball.

After the procedure, dye started streaming down her face and by the next day, her eye was swollen shut.

In a Facebook post, Gallinger shared her experience as a cautionary tale to anyone who planned on doing similar procedures. She is currently getting medical treatment and will be undergoing an operation to remedy her situation.