With BIENALSUR, a sprawling new view of art extends from South America outward

BUENOS AIRES, July 16 — BIENALSUR, commencing this fall, will be the first International Biennial of Contemporary Art of South America. It will connect vast territories from over 30 cities in 15 countries, gathering over 250 artists and curators.

BIENALSUR, organized by the Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero (UNTREF) in Argentina, will showcase work that was largely selected from open calls for original artist projects. More than 2,500 proposals from 78 countries were submitted.

Seeking to erase borders, the events emphasise a rich cultural network that incorporates different venues each hosting simultaneously.

Shows held in other countries will be projected on screens to re-emphasise connectivity.

In addition to a main hub in Buenos Aires, the BIENALSUR itinerary will extend to Tigre, Caseros, Rosario, Córdoba, San Juan, Tucumán, Salta, and Bahía Bustamante in Chubut. The route continues throughout the continent and region through Uruguay (Montevideo), Paraguay (Asunción), Chile (Santiago de Chile and Valparaíso), Brazil (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Sorocaba and Pernambuco), Peru (Lima), Ecuador (Guayaquil), Colombia (Bogota), Mexico (Mexico DF), and Cuba (Havana).

“The objective of the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America is to establish a real presence of South America in the global art arena,” the organizers said in a statement.

“The art of the region is integrated not just as a mere diversity quota. It must respect singularities by redefining conventional positions, sophisticated relationships, recovering traditions, creating bonds between spaces and times, and maintaining consistency.”

Although the vision focuses on a “Global South” (Sur Global), the territory stretches well beyond, even crossing over the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans.

Ouidah in Benin is the venue in the African continent; European venues include Spain (Madrid and Palma de Mallorca), France (Paris and Marseille), as well as Germany (Berlin). The event extends the furthest to Tokyo, Japan.

The BIENALSUR was organised along three major guidelines: actions in the public space, curatorial takes on each selected piece, and a selection of displayed works from established collections, all three strands intending to incorporate multiple perspectives that reveal the current art scene.

The BIENALSUR exhibition will take place between September and December 2017.

The full program will be available on www.bienalsur.org. — AFP-Relaxnews