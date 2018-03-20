Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen star in new H&M campaign

Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen star in the new H&M campaign video. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 20 — Yesterday, the Swedish fashion giant lifted the lid on its spring 2018 campaign. The ads feature various women, including American actresses Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen, plus a host of internationally renowned models, and are shot under the sunny skies of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After signing up Saskia de Brauw to front the latest H&M Studio collection, the ready-to-wear fashion brand has called on two major names of the movie world to showcase its spring 2018 collection. Ryder and Olsen encompass the modern spirit and laidback vibe of the collection, which is underscored with refined details.

H&M’s new collection is big on black and white, although touches of red and light blue bring bursts of colour. Cuts are on the loose side, with lots of frills and floral prints bringing a feminine feel. The collection includes lightweight dresses, wide-leg pants, jeans, blouses and more.

Shot in Buenos Aires, the campaign video celebrates friendship, empowerment and femininity. The cast includes the two muses, Ryder and Olsen, joined by models Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers, Imaan Hammam and Naomi Shimada, as well as singer Andrea Valle. It’s an eclectic line-up in which each personality shines.

“I love the way that the campaign really celebrates women in a very authentic way. I found that to be really refreshing and much needed right now in this culture. They are celebrating themselves and each other,” said Ryder in a statement.

Also shot in Buenos Aires, the print campaign stars models Diaconu, Ewers and Hammam.

The new H&M spring 2018 collection goes on sale from March 22 in stores and online at www.hm.com. — AFP-Relaxnews