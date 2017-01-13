Is musical diplomacy the key to resolving Singapore’s Terrex saga? (VIDEO)

YouTuber Alvin Oon’s song ‘Why You Take My Terrex Chia?’ has gone viral. — Screengrab from YouTubeSINGAPORE, Jan 13 — When traditional diplomatic channels fail, why not try serenading your opponent with a song, eh?

This appears to be exactly what a few Singaporeans have decided to do in their attempt to resolve the ongoing spat between Hong Kong and Singapore over the seizure of nine armoured personnel carriers by customs last month.

First up is Alvin Oon who posted a patriotic clip of his appeal in a mix of English and Hokkien, asking: “Why you take my Terrex chia?”

It contains localised lyrics like: “Our island [is] very small, macham kuaci. No choice, we have to train [in] other countries.”

In an interview with the BBC, Oon was quoted as saying that his song was intended to “express how the average Singaporean views this ongoing deadlock.”

At time of writing, the video has been viewed over 210,000 times and been widely shared on Facebook.

The second parody video, which became an instant hit among Singapore web users, is by local social and political blogger Lee Kin Mun, more famously known as mrbrown and poet Marc Nair.

Give Us Our Terrex Back is sung in Singlish to the tune of Lunar New Year classic, Gong Xi Gong Xi.

In much the same vein as Oon, both men ask: “Only transit [in] Hong Kong, kenna stuck there long long / Don’t know why you buay song / Terrex now bah long long / Give us, give us, give us back / Give us our Terrex back.”

Watch the catchy ditty in full below: