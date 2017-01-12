William and Kate on round of charity visits in London (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 12 — The Duchess of Cambridge visited an early years parenting unit and a child bereavement centre yesterday.

She was introduced to families at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in North London.

The Duchess is a patron of the charity and met with parents who have completed the centre's treatment program for parents with personality disorders whose young children are at risk of being taken into care.

Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William greet people during a visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London January 11, 2017. — ReutersLater Catherine was joined by the Duke of Cambridge at a Child Bereavement UK centre in east London, where the Royals met volunteers, workers and families involved with the charity.

Prince William has been the charity's royal patron since 2009.

The charity provides support for families who have lost a child or whose child is dying.

The Duke and Duchess were visiting the centre to mark its anniversary and celebrated with staff and children by cutting a birthday cake. — Reuters