Why sheet masks are the K-beauty trend that is here to stay

K-beauty brand Peach & Lily just launched in the US. — Handout via AFPSEOUL, Dec 28 — They were the breakout Korean beauty trend of 2016 that went mainstream, and it looks like sheet masks will be around for a while yet.

The sheet mask market, which was worth US$160.4 million (RM718.8 million) in 2015, is expected to grow to US$336.7 million by the end of 2024, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Masks made from bio-cellulose fabric are predicted to be the most popular, for their cost-effectiveness, as opposed to those made from non-woven, hydrogel and cotton materials. The Asia-Pacific region, which claimed 37.9 per cent of the market in 2015, will remain the biggest consumer of sheet masks over the coming years, although it is predicted that Latin America, the Middle East and Africa will also prove to be lucrative markets.

Innovation is expected to be the main factor in this predicted growth, with manufacturers working hard on research and development in order to come up with increasingly sophisticated solutions to skincare. The past year has seen the widespread launch of gold-infused, clay-based and even charcoal sheet masks. Efforts to target anti-ageing skin issues such as wrinkles and sagging skin, as well as the growth of the male grooming sector, are also set to fuel demand.

According to the report, the top three companies in the global sheet mask game are currently Sephora Collection, Starskin, and Estée Lauder, with the trio holding a 36.5 per cent share of the market in 2015. Meanwhile, specialised K-beauty brands such as Peach & Lily have been busy launching in the US. So while each of the big three is expected to continue to push forward with innovations to strengthen their position, could 2017 and beyond see the introduction of surprising inventions from smaller, more niche beauty brands? Let’s hope so.

To read the TMR report, titled “Sheet Face Masks Market — Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 — 2024”, see www.transparencymarketresearch.com — AFP-Relaxnews