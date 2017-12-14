Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Partly Cloudy

Life

Why ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ were the most-used fashion words this year

Thursday December 14, 2017
09:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Annuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractorsAnnuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractors

The Edit: How Madeira’s lost spirit is getting a boostThe Edit: How Madeira’s lost spirit is getting a boost

Strong 5.8pc GDP growth for Malaysia going by World Bank estimateStrong 5.8pc GDP growth for Malaysia going by World Bank estimate

The Edit: More people may die from the flu each year than we thoughtThe Edit: More people may die from the flu each year than we thought

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2017. — Reuters picModels present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 14 — ‘Power’ was the most-used fashion word of 2017, according to new data from Lyst.

The global fashion search platform has analysed more than 30,000 online editorial articles published throughout the year across 100 online fashion and lifestyle publications.

The articles were broken down into their individual component words, with Lyst using sentiment analysis modelling to build a scale of the most important words of the year, excluding brand names.

‘Power’ came out on top, followed by the term ‘woke’, suggesting that the feminist and politically-charged fashions seen on the catwalks over the course of 2017, presented by designers including Dior and Prabal Gurung, made a strong impression.

The industry didn’t shy away from politicisation away from the catwalk, either — the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) teamed up with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on an initiative called ‘Fashion for ACLU’ at New York Fashion Week this fall, having already launched an initiative publicly supporting the women’s health organisation Planned Parenthood earlier in the year.

‘Statement’ was the third most-used word, followed by the more precise ‘floral’, in a nod to one of the biggest trends of the year. ‘Millennial’, ‘Extra’, ‘Masculine’ and ‘Cult’ also made the list, with two of the most surprising terms — ’ugly’ and ‘vegan’ — rounding out the top 10.

While ‘ugly shoes’ have become a persistent trend over the past 12 months, championed by designers including Christopher Kane, ‘vegan’ is no doubt indicative of the rising popularity of sustainable fashion.

Environmentally clothing solutions rose to the forefront of the fashion conversation at several points during 2017, buoyed by collections from Mango, H&M and Stella McCartney, among others.

Here are the top 10 most-used fashion words of the year, according to Lyst: 
1. Power
2. Woke
3. Statement
4. Floral
5. Millennial
6. Extra
7. Masculine
8. Cult
9. Ugly
10. Vegan — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline