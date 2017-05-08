Who will win the 2017 Mies van Der Rohe Award?

Ely Court in London (Alison Brooks Architects). — AFP pic ROTTERDAM, May 8 — Ahead of the announcement of the Mies van der Rohe Award on May 16, we look at the five finalists for the contemporary architecture prize.

The biannual European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture, also known as the Mies van der Rohe Award, is considered the most prestigious in European architecture, focusing in part on “the cultural role of architecture” in the construction of European cities.

Finalists were revealed in February, chosen by a jury that this year focused especially on “social housing, memory and the problem of context and new constructions in the old city centres”, according to Malgorzata Omilanowska, jury member, art historian and former Minister of Culture in Poland.

The finalists are:

deFlat Kleiburg in Amsterdam (NL Architects and XVW architectuur), a innovative renovation of a large apartment building;

Ely Court in London (Alison Brooks Architects), a residential housing scheme on a social estate;

Katyn Museum in Warsaw (BBGK Architekci), a WWII memorial museum occupying an old artillery building;

Rivesaltes Memorial Museum in France (Rudy Ricciotti), marking the site of a WWII camp in a desert landscape; and

Kannikegården in Ribe, Denmark (Lundgaard&Tranberg Architects), a multi-use, pitched-roof brick structure built on the site of ancient ruins.

Members of the jury have since visited each of the five projects to see how the public uses them.

On May 16, the winner of the main prize will be revealed in Brussels, along with the recipient of an Emerging Architect special mention.

New this year, from May 20-28 the winner, special mention and finalist projects will all be open to the public.

An award ceremony follows on May 26 at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona, while a future exhibition — details TBA — will exhibit the designs of the winners and finalists. — AFP