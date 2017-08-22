Who is NYX’s new Beauty Vlogger of the Year? (VIDEO)

Jessica Kalil is NYX Cosmetics 'Beauty Vlogger of the Year'. — Picture courtesy of Instagram / nyxcosmeticsLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Beauty vlogger Jessica Kalil could be the next big makeup artist on the scene.

Kalil was crowned ‘‘Beauty Vlogger of the Year’ over the weekend by cosmetics giant NYX Professional Makeup, as part of its sixth annual NYX Fine Artistry of Cosmetic Elites (FACE) Awards, which took place in Los Angeles.

Kalil has over 3,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel ‘Jessica A.M. Kalil‘, and over 9,000 followers on Instagram. Her videos range from Q&A sessions to tutorials for date-night makeup and Disney princess looks. Her new title comes with a cash prize of US$50,000 (RM214,300), one year’s supply of NYX Professional Makeup, and the opportunity to kickstart a professional career as a makeup artist.

The FACE Awards process began earlier this year, when thousands of hopefuls sent in their vlogger videos to the competition, with a judging panel whittling down the entries to 30 semi-finalists. The shortlisted creatives were set the challenge of creating three different looks based on three themes: ‘Royalty’, ‘Animal Kingdom’ and ‘Cyberpunk’. A public vote narrowed the contestants down to six finalists; The final round invited these six to create a final look inspired by the theme ‘The Magic of Makeup’ during the ceremony in LA, where Willow Smith performed before Kalil was crowned the winner.

Kalil took to Instagram to call the result “a dream come true”, while Sarah El-Annan, AVP of Integrated Marketing and PR at NYX Professional Makeup, said: “We are so proud of our hard-working and talented contestants and are grateful for the continued support from the beauty community over the past six years.” — AFP-Relaxnews